scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Sections of NDPS Act applied against Majithia

The Indian Express explains the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act under which SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: December 23, 2021 7:41:34 am
Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bikram Singh Majithia, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, india news, indian expressBikram Singh Majithia has been booked under NDPS act. (File)

Which are the NDPS sections under which the FIR was registered?

The FIR was registered under sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS. Section 25 stands for punishment for allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence. Section 27-A stands for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders while Section 29 stands for the person whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence.

Are the sections bailable?

The offences committed under Section 27 of the NDPS are non-bailable.

What is the punishment under these sections?

More from Chandigarh

Advocate Jasbir Singh, who handles NDPS cases, says that the punishment under the sections could be a maximum of up to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment depending upon the gravity of the offence committed by the accused person.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement