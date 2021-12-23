Sections of NDPS Act applied against Majithia

Which are the NDPS sections under which the FIR was registered?

The FIR was registered under sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS. Section 25 stands for punishment for allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence. Section 27-A stands for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders while Section 29 stands for the person whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence.

Are the sections bailable?

The offences committed under Section 27 of the NDPS are non-bailable.

What is the punishment under these sections?

Advocate Jasbir Singh, who handles NDPS cases, says that the punishment under the sections could be a maximum of up to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment depending upon the gravity of the offence committed by the accused person.