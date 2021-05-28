Second wave has peaked in Punjab but cases decreasing slowly: Head of Covid expert panel

Punjab’s COVID Expert Group head Dr K K Talwar has said that the second Covid wave has peaked in Punjab, the number of cases was declining slowly.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dr Talwar said that even though the positivity rate had declined, it was still not less than 5 per cent: “It is between 6-7 per cent, which means people have to be cautious.”

Several districts still have a very high positivity rate. These include Ropar at 13.57 per cent, Bathinda at 9.14 per cent, Fazilka at 9.50 per cent and Mohali at 8.60 per cent.

Districts which have less than 5 per cent positivity are Kapurthala at 2.49 per cent, Tarn Taran at 2.51 per cent, Ludhiana at 3.14 per cent, Jalandhar at 4.94 per cent, Sangrur at 4.11 per cent, Hoshiarpur at 4.18 per cent, Muktsar at 3.38 per cent and Nawanshahar at 3.94 per cent.

He said people still need to be cautious for next two weeks: “We have advised the government that the Covid curbs have to continue for two more weeks as we cannot take it lightly.”

He added: “We had imposed restrictions as the cases had started rising in the state. That helped. That is why we did not see an exponential rise in cases because Punjab imposed curbs to stop gatherings and imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew.”

Following experts’ advice, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended the curbs till June 10 in the state on Thursday.

The state reported 4,124 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Five days prior, the daily tally was 5,258 on May 21. The number was 5,094 on May 23.

The number of people on oxygen and ventilator support is also coming down gradually. On Wednesday, 6,007 people were on oxygen support, 354 were on ventilator, and 942 people are in level-3 hospitals.

On May 21, as many as 7,448 patients were on oxygen support, 418 on ventilator and 1,114 were in level 3 hospitals.