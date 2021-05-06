Amid second Covid wave, farmers’ union sends another Jatha to Delhi

Amid the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the country, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) has sent a fresh jatha of demonstrators to the Delhi border to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Around 40 tractor-trollies, each with around 15 men and women from Amritsar’s villages, set off for the national capital on Wednesday. They were not wearing masks when they began the journey.

“We are helpless. We cannot stop the protest. It is the protest that would decide our life and death. Covid-19 doesn’t spread when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses large political gatherings. How can farmers be blamed for Covid-19?” said Sarwan Singh Pandher of KMSC.

“If Covid-19 is such a serious threat then Modi government should immediately take back the anti-farmer laws and we will return to our villages. We shouldn’t forget that the anti-farmer laws were passed undemocratically by taking shelter of Covid-19.”

Pandher said, “Government was more serious about somehow passing anti-farmer laws and then defaming farmers with leashing all its machinery. Why it couldn’t wait for Covid-19 to end and then bring anti-farmer laws.

“Everyone can see that how government used Covid-19 against farmers. Now again, government wants to blame farmers for Covid-19. We will not step back,” he added.

Several jathas have left for Delhi’s borders since November 2020. However, this is the first jatha to have left to join the protesting farmers since the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

Pandher said that many more jathas will leave for Delhi in the coming days.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asked farmers’ unions to not hold any rallies in the state, citing the pandemic.