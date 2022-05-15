Second National Lok Adalat: Over a crore cases settled across Haryana

The Haryana State Legal Services Authority organised its second National Lok Adalat in 22 Districts and 33 sub-divisions of Haryana.

As many as 1,10,324 cases were settled.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority across Haryana.

The cases which were disposed of included those pertaining to civil, criminal, matrimonial, as well as bank recovery matters, including the cases of the Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) working in all the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centres out of 1,90,613.

As per a statement issued, 58 per cent of all cases have been settled.

Revenue courts and executive courts also conducted National Lok Adalat, disposing of 25,483 of 28,380 revenue cases. Pre-Lok Adalat sittings were also held by all the districts of Haryana.

More than 34,000 cases were taken up in Pre-Lok Adalats and more than 17,000 cases were disposed of.

On Saturday, 54,364 cases were taken up and 30,774 cases were disposed of at the pre-litigative stage and a total of Rs 17.47 crore was settled.

About 1,36,249 pending cases were taken up of which 79,550 cases were decided, with a total of Rs 229 crore being settled.

1,644 cases disposed of in Chandigarh

A total of 1,644 cases involving an amount of Rs 13.28 crore were disposed of by the fifteen benches of serving Judicial Officers during the National Lok Adalat at the District Courts Complex in Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, cases under Section 138 of NI Act as well as other civil and municipal cases along with traffic challans matters were taken up and disposed of after getting consent from the concerned parties.

On the occasion, Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority; Gurbir Singh, District and Sessions Judge; Surender Kumar, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh and Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh were present.