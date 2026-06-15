Second murder in 24 hours shocks Chandigarh

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Less than 24 hours after a chemist shop cashier was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 11, Chandigarh witnessed another murder on Sunday night, with a youth allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Mauli Jagran.
The victim, identified as Tota, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. His friend, Akash, who was with him at the time, also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.
According to police sources, 10 to 15 assailants allegedly surrounded the two youths before launching a brutal attack with sharp-edged weapons.
Tota suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Akash is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in a serious condition.
On receiving information, a team from Mauli Jagran police station reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.
A forensic team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and trace their movements before and after the incident.
The assailants managed to flee after the attack and had not been arrested till the filing of this report.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are probing the motive behind the attack and whether the assailants were known to the victims.
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