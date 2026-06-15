Second murder in 24 hours shocks Chandigarh

According to police sources, 10 to 15 assailants allegedly surrounded the two youths before launching a brutal attack with sharp-edged weapons.

Less than 24 hours after a chemist shop cashier was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 11, Chandigarh witnessed another murder on Sunday night, with a youth allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Mauli Jagran.

The victim, identified as Tota, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. His friend, Akash, who was with him at the time, also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.

According to police sources, 10 to 15 assailants allegedly surrounded the two youths before launching a brutal attack with sharp-edged weapons.

Read | How Chandigarh cops were caught napping as shooters escaped

Tota suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Akash is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in a serious condition.