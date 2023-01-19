Second knee replaced at 97, socialist leader Pandit Ramkishan stake claim for world record

Socialist leader and former Lok Sabha MP Pandit Ramkishan, 97, got his right knee replaced on December 20 and is looking to stake claim for the record of becoming the oldest person to have undergone total replacement of both knees.

Pandit Ramkishan’s left knee was replaced in 2020 when he was 94. Due to a host of reasons, including the Covid pandemic, the second knee replacement surgery had to wait for nearly three years.

His son Professor Sanjay Sharma said, “It seems a unique case of replacement of both knees at this age. The Limca Book of World Records has registered a former hockey player S N Bhatt as the holder of the world record, at 94. There is information about a Yemeni citizen, Ali Saleh Hussain, getting one knee replaced at 98, but not both.”

“We are preparing to send his name for the world record because in his case, both knees have been replaced at an interval of three years, and at this stage of life,” Prof Sharma added.

Dr Anoop Jhurani at Fortis Hospital (Jaipur) performed both surgeries and is overseeing Pandit Ramkishan’s post-surgery progress “Pandit Ramkishan’s case is different as his right knee was replaced nearly three years after the left one was changed through a robotic procedure. It shows the patient’s resolve and his physiological condition,” Dr Jhurani said.

Prof Sharma said his father’s first surgery had also got delayed because he was extremely busy for almost ten years in an agitation launched to bring water for drinking and irrigation purposes for farmers of his native district Bharatpur (Rajasthan). The agitation ultimately resulted in the Rajasthan government approving the Rs 40,000 crore Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP),” Sharma added.

On his part, Pandit Ramkishan said: “I will keep mobilising people till they don’t get water to their homes and fields. I feel those who have an altruistic purpose in life live longer.” Pandit Ramkishan had actively participated in the movements launched by socialist icons Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and was put behind bars several times, including during the Emergency.

Pandit Ramkishan was elected once to the Lok Sabha – in 1977- and four times to Rajasthan Assembly – in 1962, 1967, 1974 and 1990.