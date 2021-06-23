Second green fungus case in Punjab — at same Jalandhar hospital

A 43-year-old resident of Jalandhar was diagnosed with the disease at district’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Maqsudan. (Representational)

Another case of green fungus has been reported in Punjab. A 43-year-old resident of Jalandhar was diagnosed with the disease at district’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Maqsudan.

While he was discharged from the same hospital after being cured of Covid-19 on June 3, he had to be readmitted after developing the fungal infection.

Dr Ashutosh Dhanuka, (DM, Pulmonology and Critical Care) practicing at Sacred Heart Hospital, Jalandhar informed that post discharge, the patient reported in the OPD with complaints of low-grade fever, cough and blood in sputum and was re-admitted on June 14.

Since, the patient was a follow up case of Severe Covid-19 infection, the possibility of a fungal infection was not ruled out and a series of medical investigations like bronchoscopy, microbial cultures were performed.

As suspected by Dr Dhanuka, the fungal culture report came positive for Aspergillus Flavus (green fungus) and the anti-fungal medications are being given to the patient and his condition is improving.

Dr Ashutosh has informed that multiple factors such as diabetes, use of steroids and underlying damaged lungs predispose patients to secondary infections and hence the cases of green fungus and black fungus are on rise in India.

Previously, two cases of black fungus and one case of green fungus involving lungs have been diagnosed at Sacred Heart Hospital.

If thorough screening is not done to finalise the diagnosis, the same could be misinterpreted as Tuberculosis, bacterial infections or even residual lesions of Covid and this would be detrimental for the patient and possibly fatal, said the doctor.

He said that the symptoms of green fungus could vary from patient to patient, however cough, fever, breathing difficulty, weight loss, blood in sputum, weakness are the commonly found symptoms. The symptoms of fungal infections (green/ black), tuberculosis as well as bacterial infections are similar.

The patients who require hospitalisation for Covid -19 should remain watchful of these symptoms post recovery. They should also take good diet, maintain good blood sugar control and avoid places which have possible high fungal loads like rooms with inadequate ventilation, wet and marshy areas in the parks and fields under cultivation of paddy.