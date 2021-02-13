Second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in Chandigarh from today

While initial capacity for the vaccination was 100 people per day, GMSH 16 now has facilities for 200 people, with the vaccination for both old and new registrations continuing simultaneously. (Express File)

Chandigarh will begin to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination from February 13. To avoid any confusion, the second dose of the vaccine will be given at the same sites where the first dose was administered– at GMSH 16, GMCH 32 and the Civil Hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent and Joint Director- Health at GMSH 16, said, “All those who received inoculation on the first day of the drive, will receive the second dose– as it has been 28 days since the first dose– as per the Government of India guidelines. This is how the second dose of the cycle will proceed, as we will send messages to people for the second dose, as per the date on which they got the first injection. We have enough vaccines and all facilities are in place.”

While initial capacity for the vaccination was 100 people per day, GMSH 16 now has facilities for 200 people, with the vaccination for both old and new registrations continuing simultaneously.

The hospital had a target to vaccinate 19,117 healthcare workers between January 16 and February 13, however, 6,600 have been inoculated as yet. Dr Nagpal agrees that the response has been lukewarm as people may be waiting to see the effectiveness of the vaccine after the second dose, especially the formation of antibodies.

“The results will be clear two weeks after the second dose, though I feel that as the vaccine had no serious side-effects, apart from minor pain, fever, more people would be encouraged to opt for it,” adds Dr Nagpal.

Meanwhile, PGI will begin administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine next week, according to Professor Surinder S Pandav, Chairman of the institute’s Covid-19 Vaccination Committee.

He said, at present, PGI is focusing on motivating more people to come forward to take the first dose of the vaccine. “While many doctors and senior staff have opted for vaccination, we are now focusing on nurses and other HCWs to come forward. We are talking to them about the safety of the vaccine and the fact that this will help in stoping the spread. So far, we have vaccinated almost 3,000 HCWs at PGI and we have vaccines in place for all those who will receive the second dose. There is no shortage. We urge more people to come forward,” said the doctor.