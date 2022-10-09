Second day of National Crafts Mela: Behrupiyas prove a big attraction

THE second day of the National Crafts Mela at Kalagram attracted people from across the region, with the annual fair showcasing art and craft from different states of the country.

Aesthetic and traditionally set up stalls house a range of selected fare ranging from Banarsi silk, cotton textiles from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ethnic jewellery from Gujarat and Rajasthan, carpets, terracotta and pottery items, and dried flowers from West Bengal.

Bagesh and Nagesh Kumar from Bihar are showcasing Madhubani paintings, their intricate work based on nature and ancient texts.

The brothers are not only practising but also teaching the art form for three generations. Starting from Rs 150, the brothers from Jitvarpur of Madhubani district have a variety of exceptional work to offer, with peacocks, Radha Krishna, Ardhnareshwar, and Ganesh as their favourite themes.

The Behrupiyas at the Crafts Mela are a big attraction, along with the different folk dance performances.

Punjabi singer Sarthi K performed as part of the festival and presented his popular singles and also sang mimicked famous senior singers like Kanwar Grewal, Sartaj, and Babbu Maan, and also sang some of their popular songs.

Punjabi singer Yasir Hussain will perform on Sunday.