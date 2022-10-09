scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Second day of National Crafts Mela: Behrupiyas prove a big attraction

Aesthetic and traditionally set up stalls house a range of selected fare ranging from Banarsi silk, cotton textiles from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ethnic jewellery from Gujarat and Rajasthan, carpets, terracotta and pottery items, and dried flowers from West Bengal.

The Behrupiyas at the Crafts Mela are a big attraction, along with the different folk dance performances.

THE second day of the National Crafts Mela at Kalagram attracted people from across the region, with the annual fair showcasing art and craft from different states of the country.

Aesthetic and traditionally set up stalls house a range of selected fare ranging from Banarsi silk, cotton textiles from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ethnic jewellery from Gujarat and Rajasthan, carpets, terracotta and pottery items, and dried flowers from West Bengal.

Bagesh and Nagesh Kumar from Bihar are showcasing Madhubani paintings, their intricate work based on nature and ancient texts.

The brothers are not only practising but also teaching the art form for three generations. Starting from Rs 150, the brothers from Jitvarpur of Madhubani district have a variety of exceptional work to offer, with peacocks, Radha Krishna, Ardhnareshwar, and Ganesh as their favourite themes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’Premium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

The Behrupiyas at the Crafts Mela are a big attraction, along with the different folk dance performances.

Punjabi singer Sarthi K performed as part of the festival and presented his popular singles and also sang mimicked famous senior singers like Kanwar Grewal, Sartaj, and Babbu Maan, and also sang some of their popular songs.

More from Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Yasir Hussain will perform on Sunday.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:14:31 am
Next Story

Two men exchange hotel employee’s ATM card, cheat him of Rs 1.50 lakh

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement