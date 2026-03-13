SEC begins ward delimitation process for Himachal’s three urban bodies

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission (HPSEC) on Thursday initiated the process for delimiting wards in three urban local bodies following changes to their jurisdictions and status, paving the way for municipal elections.
In a notification issued on March 12, the Commission said: “The Department of Urban Development recently created or included areas in certain urban local bodies in the state. These include the Municipal Corporation Rohru in Shimla district, where Narkanda Nagar Panchayat area has been included; the Municipal Corporation Una, where additional areas have been incorporated; and the creation of a new Nagar Panchayat at Bir in Kangra district.”
State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi issued the notification, directing the Deputy Commissioners of Shimla, Una and Kangra to carry out the process as per the prescribed rules.
As per the notification, the Commission has announced a schedule for the delimitation of wards in these urban local bodies in accordance with the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.
The process begins with the publication of the draft proposal for ward delimitation on March 12. Residents of the concerned municipal areas can submit objections or suggestions regarding the draft proposals by March 19.
The objections or suggestions received will be examined and disposed of by the respective Deputy Commissioners by March 23. If any person is aggrieved by the decision of the Deputy Commissioner, an appeal can be filed before the concerned Divisional Commissioner within seven days of the passing of the order.
The Divisional Commissioners will dispose of such appeals by April 1. Following this, the Deputy Commissioners will issue the final orders for delimitation of wards on or before April 2.
The process for the reservation of seats in the wards will then be undertaken and is scheduled to be completed by April 6. The state government will subsequently submit the final reservation report to the State Election Commission on the same day.
