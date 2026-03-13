SEC begins ward delimitation process for Himachal’s three urban bodies

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has begun the ward delimitation process for Municipal Corporation Rohru, Municipal Corporation Una and the newly created Bir Nagar Panchayat. (Representative Image)

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission (HPSEC) on Thursday initiated the process for delimiting wards in three urban local bodies following changes to their jurisdictions and status, paving the way for municipal elections.

In a notification issued on March 12, the Commission said: “The Department of Urban Development recently created or included areas in certain urban local bodies in the state. These include the Municipal Corporation Rohru in Shimla district, where Narkanda Nagar Panchayat area has been included; the Municipal Corporation Una, where additional areas have been incorporated; and the creation of a new Nagar Panchayat at Bir in Kangra district.”