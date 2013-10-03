Sec 4 property case: Key accused declared proclaimed offender

A Yamuna Nagar resident,who is the key link in a case in which he and his seven other accomplices tried to grab the property of a NRI woman after forging the allotment letters of her Sector 4 residence,is being declared a proclaimed offender (PO) after he has been on the run for the past 5 months. Police said they are looking out for one Mursaleen,who had not only prepared a fake ration card,but had forged the allotment and possession letters of the Sector 4 residence of a Canada-based woman,to sell it off without her knowledge.

A case of fraud was registered on the complaint filed through e-mail by the NRI woman,Kusum Lata,with the Deputy Commissioner of police,Panchkula,and the Haryana Director General of police.

According to the police,the process to declare Mursaleen as a PO is coming after two arrest warrants were issued against him,but during the earlier police raids he was not found at his house. Mursaleen,with the help of his other associates,was trying to sell a near Rs 4-crore property of Kusum Lata and they had even encroached the property. His associates who have been arrested in the case were identified as Satpal Verma,Ravinder,Dheeraj Kumar,Rajiv Jain Ashok Kumar,and Beena Kohli.

Police said the complainant had got the general power of attorney (GPA) transferred in favour of her mother Raj Kumari Pandit,who was also living with her in Canada.

However Mursaleen,in collaboration with his other associates,had encroached her residence and tried to sell it off,for which a deal of initial payment of Rs 45 lakh. Police said the neighours alerted Kusum Lata,following which she sent an e-mail to the police and a case was registered into the incident.

