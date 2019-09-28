Sec 19 of Panchkula flooded again, no solution in sight

SECTOR 19 of Panchkula flooded again when the city received showers early Friday morning. Long jams were witnessed on the road between Housing Board and Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Sunil Vashisth, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, said, “I was stuck for at least an hour. It usually takes me maximum of 30 minutes to reach Sector 17, Chandigarh, from Sector 15, Panchkula, but today, it took me almost one-and-a-half hour.

After one whole hour, my car was still stuck on the road in Sector 26, Chandigarh. I could spot no police official who would help clear the traffic.”

Every time it rains, normal life in Sector 19 of Panchkula comes to a standstill as the water fills up roads and enters homes of people living on the ground floor. While people are tired of hearing the claims made by the authorities saying the matter is being looked into and will be taken care of, the authorities blame each other for having no solution to the problem.

Kamlesh, president of Sector 19 RWA, grouses that year after year, the MC makes claim of solving the issue by next monsoon but nothing happens. “Claims are only made when monsoons are on. No work is done once the season ends.”

Municipal corporation engineer Surinder Kumar said the problem exists because of the railway line near Sector 7. The pipe that was designed to take the water out of the area has clogged up and they have sought permission from the Ambala railway to access it. The Panchkula DC too has shot off a letter in this regard. The authorities have discussed the matter but no official orders to carry out the work have been issued yet.

As of now, the municipal corporation uses their tubewell in the sector to pump out the water that fills up the area.