Season’s first rain puts ‘monsoon-ready’ Mohali underwater

The district received its first heavy showers of the monsoon season, and with it came reports of waterlogging in nearly all towns. In many areas, especially Mohali and Zirakpur, fire trucks were called in to drain out the rain water which had started to flow into houses.

While residents blamed the civic body’s inability to fix the drainage systems, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh said that water flowing down from Chandigarh was the reason by the waterlogging.

Zirakpur was among the worst-hit areas as almost all residential areas and roads were submerged, making it difficult for people to get to work.

Manoj Das, a Zirakpur resident, told The Indian Express that water logging is a huge issue and every government in the past has failed to address it.

“What is the fault of the residents…they have given their hard-earned money to buy the houses. Whenever it rains, people feel that they have committed a mistake,” Das said.

“Zirakpur is suffering due to unplanned urban growth. The officials of the civic body and the political leadership is solely responsible for people’s woes,” Sukhdev Chaudhary, president of the town’s Joint Action Committee, said.



Water enters houses

In Mohali city, residents of Phase VII could be seen using wipers to sweep out the rainwater that had entered their houses.

Former councillor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon said that civic body officials had made tall claims about the city’s monsoon preparedness.

“People have questions about what they have done for the city but they have been busy getting their pictures clicked,” Kahlon said.

Fire tenders were also used in some areas to drain water that had accumulated on the roads.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu blamed the ‘sudden rain’ and said that because of it, water flowed from Chandigarh towards Mohali, causing the water logging.

“I, along with my team visited the affected areas and arranged the drainage of water,” he said.

Villages near Ghaggar put on alert

Meanwhile, many villages located on the banks of the Ghaggar river have been put on alert after a rise in the water level was recorded. In the New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) area, the check dams were full after the rains.