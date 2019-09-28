Seasonal rivulets teem with heavy rainwater, residents of New Chandigarh on alert

Heavy rain which lashed the region on Friday morning panicked the residents in New Chandigarh due to heavy flow of rain water in the seasonal rivulets. However, no untoward incident had taken place.

Water also entered the houses in some low lying areas in Mohali city while the people living around Ghaggar river in Derabassi sub-division were also on alert in case the rise in water level of the river.

Jagdish Singh, the sarpanch of Naggal village in New Chandigarh where the cattle heads and some vehicles were washed away after a breach in the check dam, said that this time there was no flooding in their village. He added that he alerted the villagers when the rain started.

“I came to know from an official posted in revenue department in Majri that there was prediction of heavy rain, I alerted the villagers and the entire village was on alert on Thursday night, we were also in touch with the district administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, heavy flow of water was again seen on the road leading from Chandigarh to Kurali via New Chandigarh. The road was closed for around two hours near the New PCA cricket stadium due to the heavy flow of water.

In Mohali, water entered the houses in Phase 11. People were seen taking out water with the help of small electric pumps. The condition was the same in Shahi Majra village.

The councillor of Shahi Majra, Ashok Jha said that there was no damage of property. The under-construction Kharar-Mohali road was also waterlogged.