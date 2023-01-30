Search underway at Chandigarh nightclub after anonymous bomb threat

A massive search was launched at a popular nightclub-cum-bar in Chandigarh after an anonymous caller claimed the nightclub would be blown off at 3.30pm on Monday.

More than 70 police personnel from the bomb disposal squad, a forensic team, Operations Cell and local police rushed to ASOD—A State of Dance (Lounge and Nightclub). The entire area on Madhya Marg in Sector 26 was cordoned off and the search is going on.

Sources said that an anonymous call was received at the Chandigarh police control room around 2.15pm. Senior police officers along with personnel of the anti-terrorist wing also reached the spot.

A police officer said, “Efforts are being made to identify the anonymous caller.”

A representative of ASOD said, “Somebody had made a call on the contact number of ASOD about an explosion that would ‘take place at 3.30pm’. We informed the police. So far, nothing objectionable was found. There was a party to start at 3.30pm in the club.”

On January 24, a hoax letter stating there would be blasts at ISBT-43, district courts at Sector 43 and the Panchkula district court at Sector 1 triggered panic.

A massive search at the Sector 43 courts had led to the recovery of, however, only an abandoned carry bag with a tiffin box and a water bottle.