‘Sealed’ house broken into in Sector 9, valuables, licenced gun stolen

A house — that had been sealed by authorities — was on Thursday found broken into with a bunch of valuables as well as one licenced pistol reportedly missing.

According to the police the house in Sector 9 belonged to one Delhi-based M/s Pure Drink firm and had been sealed owing to a property dispute.

Although police are not sure when the theft took place, one licenced pistol, two old silver trays, two silver tea sets, property papers, around Rs 7.4 lakh in cash, some silver bowls, cars key and some clothes were reported to be missing from the house.

Police said that one of the parties involved in the dispute had approached a local court and filed a plea for taking away the valuables stored in the house. The concerned court allowed the opening of the house, and a team, which included court representatives and some family members, reached the house on Thursday and opened the seal. On opening the seal, the family members found their valuables to be missing.

A police complaint was subsequently lodged in this connection by the representative of the court present at the scene, with police lodging an FIR at Sector 3 police station.