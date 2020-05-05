Sealed area narrowed in Panchkula’s Sec 15

Although as social distancing norms were flouted, residents were sent back to their homes. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) Although as social distancing norms were flouted, residents were sent back to their homes. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

In an order passed by the Panchkula administration, the strict sealing at Sector 15 was reduced, late Monday. The containment area in Sector 15 will now be applicable to the housing board colony which comprises house numbers from 1,685 to 2,333.

Authorities said, the sealed area was narrowed but cannot be eliminated as only recently nine members of a family had tested positive in the area.

Life limps back to normal

While the district limps to resume life as ‘normal’ amid strict restrictions and high police presence, with people getting used to the concept of social distancing and masks, the only thing that remains amiss is the re-opening of liquor vends. Unlike several cities in India, Panchkula residents travelled from one vend to another, only to find them shut.

District Deputy Tax and Excise Commissioner Pankaj Yadav said, “The decision was taken after licensees requested a delay as their staff- mostly migrant workers have returned to their homes.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, a local licensee said, “We won auctions in March and circumstances have changed since. A month’s loss of revenue and curb in timings is unprecedented. Several of our vends even fall in areas that will remain shut.”

Facing fund crunch, the district’s vend owners have demanded a minimum of 50 per cent rebate from the government, along with relaxations in timings.

‘Normal’ life resumes

Several shops opened and the city’s traffic was relatively higher as the restrictions were relaxed Monday. However, shops remained vacant as only a few ventured out to buy essentials.

Chaos at Sector 15

As the city outside moved, those in Sector 15 remained under restrictions. However, residents rushed to the streets as authorities asked them to make a queue to avail travel passes. Although as social distancing norms were flouted, residents were sent back to their homes.

