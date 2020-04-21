Seal areas with new COVID-19 cases: Chandigarh Administrator to DC

The COVID-19 cases in the UT have doubled in 25.4 days. (Representational Image) The COVID-19 cases in the UT have doubled in 25.4 days. (Representational Image)

As new coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Chandigarh, the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioner to identify and seal the specific pockets where the recent outbreak has occurred.

The COVID-19 cases in the UT have doubled in 25.4 days.

The administrator suggested that local residents should be appointed as Special Police Officers, along with the concerned police officials, to regulate the entry and exit into areas.

He also suggested to seek the help of local organisations and public representatives, including ward members, to keep the areas fully sealed and sanitised.

Badnore further announced that as many as 6,670 registered construction workers will be provided with Rs 3,000 as special relief, in view of the prevailing unemployment due to the lockdown. He said that the money will be transferred in addition to Rs 3,000 sanctioned earlier from the Construction Labour Welfare Fund. The amount will be directly transferred to the workers’ accounts.

He also directed the Adviser to approach the central government to take up the matter of the workers’ wage payment, out of the ESI contributions already made.

Special camps for media personnel

The Administrator directed that a special camp be held exclusively for testing of the media personnel to prevent any chance of infection. He said, for their own good, the journalists should come forward and avail the facility and also download the Aarogya Setu App.

The decision came, in view of the recent cases of a media personnel testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai. However, Principal Secretary Health, Arun Kumar

Gupta called for a uniform testing protocol.

He said, “Why testing the mediapersons as a separate category? Any person whether from media or other essential services providers, government servants or general public should be treated equally and tested as per established protocol.”

In the meeting, Gupta was tasked with ensuring that adequate quantity of blood is available in the hospitals.

He suggested that the mobile team collect the blood from willing donors and the necessary blood donor certificates be provided to those donating blood.

Only essential offices to remain open

Adviser Manoj Parida said that necessary orders regarding the containment zone was issued and a request was sent to the Punjab and Haryana governments and the union government to open the essential offices with minimal staff.

He also said that the registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed about the imposition of the curfew in the area for containing the spread of COVID-19.

