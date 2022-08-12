Sea of people turn up at Haryana Speaker-led Tiranga Samman rally

August 12, 2022 11:37:59 pm
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, laid a wreath at the memorial of Captain Sandeep Sankla located in Sector 2, Panchkula, on Friday flagged, after which he flagged off a Tiranga Samman rally.
Gupta, later hopped in a car with an open sunroof and led the rally with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ reverberating in the air.
Apart from Gupta, the others present at the rally were Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria, Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP district president Ajay Sharma and several other party office bearers and public dignitaries.
The rally wound its way through several sectors of Panchkula, where hundreds of people waited by the roadside with great enthusiasm to garland the Speaker, Tricolours in hand. The crowd swelled as the rally passed through sectors 6,7,8,9,10,11,15 before culminating at Sector 12, with hundreds of youths riding on motorcylces, scooters, cars joining the rally, with songs such as ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Meri Shaan Tiranga Hai’ playing in the background.
The Speaker paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Sector 12 War Memorial, before addressing the gathering there.
Addressing the gathering later, Gupta stated, “Today’s grand Tricolour rally has set a precedent for years to come for Independence Day celebrations. I urge everyone present here to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success and reach out to as many people as possible and motivate them to hoist the Tricolour on their houses.” The Speaker then also thanked the people and party workers and office bearers for making Friday’s Tiranga Samman rally a success.
