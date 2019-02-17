Sea of people, ministers pay last respects to CRPF men from border districts of Punjab

Sukhjinder Singh and Maninder Singh, who were killed in Pulwama terrorist attack on Thursday, were cremated on Saturday with full state honours at their native places in Gandiwind village of Tarn Taran and Dinanagar town of Gurdaspur respectively. A sea of people and political leaders including Union ministers Vijay Goel and Vijay Sampla, paid their last tributes there.

Bharatiya Janta Party MP, with no immediate links with Tarn Taran, Vijay Goel had especially come to attend the cremation of Sukhjinder at Gandiwind. Union Minister of State from Punjab Vijay Sampla attended the cremation of Maninder.

Both said that they were asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do so. Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Congress MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Dharambir Agnihotari, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and Kulbir Singh, former BJP state ministers Anil Joshi and Lakshmi Kanta Chawla and former MLA Ravinder Singh also attended the cremation of Sukhinder.

Punjab Congress minister and local MLA Aruna Chaudhary and Congress MLA Amit Vij were present at the cremation of Maninder. Both the families, however, were requested not to see the bodies. Sources said that the bodies were badly mutilated in the powerful bomb blast.

Sukhjinder’s father Gurmej Singh lit the funeral pyre and brother Lakhwinder performed the last rites of Maninder amid slogans of “Pakistan murdabad (down with Pakistan)”.

Minister Sarkaria said there is anger among people. “Centre must give a befitting reply.” Goel said Union government knows how to give reply to enemies of the country. “We understand the sentiments of people and government will do what is required,” said Goel.

Villagers, however, were not satisfied with Rs 12 lakh compensation and government job for a family member of the victims, announced by the state government.

A villager, Jagvinder Singh, said it is a small amount. “The family has lost its only earning member. They must be given Rs 1 crore as was given to the kin of Sarabjit who was killed in a Pakistan jail.”

Jaspal Singh, a local farmer union leader, said, “We are living in the border area. On one side our children have no jobs and only job they are left with is in security forces. They get killed there.”