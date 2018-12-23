SDG India Index: Chandigarh tops UTs, second in country

Chandigarh has been ranked second by Niti Aayog in India’s Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) among all the states and Union Territories. It has topped the UTs with an index score of 68, a release by Ministry of Statistics, Government of India, Friday said.

The SDG India Index measures the progress of states and UTs complying with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The First Baseline Report of SDG India Index for 2018 has been prepared with support from Global Green Growth Institute and the UN.

“Among the UTs, Chandigarh takes the lead because of its exemplary performance in providing clean water and sanitation to its people. It has further made good progress towards providing affordable and clean energy, generating decent work and economic growth, and providing quality education,” the report stated.

Chandigarh is in the category of “front runners”, while Himachal Pradesh and Kerala has topped the index with a score of 69. They are also “front runners” in achieving the SDG.

“We normalised the raw data on a score of 0-100. The lowest score means worst performing and 100 means best. A state or UT scoring 68 means that it is inching closer to the complete score in terms of accomplishment of the goals,” said Officer on Special Duty Sanyukta Samaddar from Niti Aayog.

There were 16 SDGs, including sanitation and clean water, poverty eradication, human health, quality education and various others, on which the states/UTs were measured “to help organise and streamline development actions for greater achievement of human well being”.

In the goal of “Quality Education”, Chandigarh was among the best performing with 85 index score and ranked in “front runners”

The goal was measured on adjusted net enrollment ratio at elementary (Class 1-8) and secondary (Class 9-10) schools, percentage of correct responses on learning outcomes in language, mathematics and EVS for Class 5 students, correct responses in language, mathematics, science and social science for Class 8 students and school teachers professionally qualified.

In the goal of “Gender Equality”, Chandigarh scored 51, second among the states/UTs.

The goal was measured on sex ratio at birth (female per 1,000 male), average female to male ratio of average wages/salaries received per day by regular wage/salaried employees of age 15-59 years for rural and urban and ensuring women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision, percentage of seats won by women in the General elections to state legislative Assembly and various others.

However, there are several areas where a lot if improvement is required.

The first goal of “No Poverty” had Chandigarh scoring just 39 marks. The index parameters, under which the city was surveyed, included percentage of population living below National Poverty Line, households with any usual member covered by any health scheme or insurance, percentage of persons who demanded employment under MGNREGA, proportion of the population (out of the total eligible) receiving social protection benefits like maternity benefit and number of homeless per 10,000 households.

Chandigarh fell in “Aspirant” category, while Tamil Nadu and Mizoram were the best performers with 76 and 71 index score.

In another goal “Good Health and Well Being”, Chandigarh has an index score of only 23, while Kerala tops with 92. Even Punjab and Haryana scored better than Chandigarh in this with 71 and 57 respectively.

In this category, the city was measured on parameters like maternal mortality ratio, number of government physicians, nurses, midwives per lakh population and under-five mortality rate per 1,000 live births, percentage of children aged 12-23 months fully immunised (BCG, measles and three doses of pentavalent vaccine) and annual notification of tuberculosis cases per lakh population. Chandigarh was found wanting on these criteria and thus scored among the least.

Similarly, in the category of “Sustainable Cities and Communities”, Chandigarh has an index score of just 40. The parameters included percentage of urban households living in slums, wards with 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, waste processed and others. Chandigarh has not been able to carry our segregation of waste at household level.