SDG 2030: Haryana to focus on 17 parameters to improve ranking

Keen to improve its ranking in the NITI Aayog’s sustainable development goals (SDG) report, the Haryana government said it has decided to focus on 17 parameters, with scope to improve the rankings. Addressing a meeting of senior officers Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the departments which are lagging in the parameters of SDG Haryana 2030 should be given special attention and improvement should be done point-wise. He said that along with deputy commissioners, administrative officers should also be deployed in every district and hold monthly meetings to review progress of the SDG.

Khattar said, “Better work is being done on improving these 17 parameters. No poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reducing inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, environmental action, life on land and peace, justice and strong institutions are key issues to be addressed.” He said that under Vision 2030, the government will work in collaboration with the society along with private sectors so that there will be no problem in achieving sustainable and inclusive Haryana 2047.

The CM added that Haryana is the first state in the country which has prepared an index at the district level to achieve the SDG. In this, assessment is being done on the basis of performance of all districts, along with a budget provision under different heads. He said that as per the report of SDG 2030 index released by NITI Aayog, Haryana’s score has significantly improved. The state is also moving ahead in the ranking.

Ensure school education to children

Khattar said that in order to provide quality education, a better plan has been prepared to ensure 100% elementary education by dividing it into five age groups, according to the data received from the Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs).

He said that every child is being reached out to provide for education. “If a child is not enrolled in school, parents will be sensitised to ensure it, said Khattar.