SDE writes to junior engineers: take action against 91 unrecognised schools in chandigarh

The Sub Divisional Engineer of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a letter asking Junior Engineers of the MC to take action against 91 unrecognised schools surveyed by the office of District Education in the city. The letter which was issued on December 5, comes as a response to an earlier letter from the District Education Officer asking authorities concerned to take action against the 91 unrecognized schools.

The letter states that out of the 119 unrecognised schools surveyed, 28 schools were found already closed upon inspection by the DEO office, but 91 remain open. These schools are running in the peripheral areas of the city and have a strength of about 19178 students.

“Our job is to make sure that we take an account of these schools and do primary research on whether they follow norms under the Right to Education Act. Twenty-eight schools shut down on their own accord fearing prosecution, the rest 91 schools need to meet the requirements or else the administration will have to shut them down eventually,” says an official source from the DEO office. According to RTE rules, schools need to possess the land exclusively to run an educational institution. Most of the unrecognized schools identified by the DEO office do not fulfill this clause under the RTE.

“We don’t want children’s education to suffer. So schools should make sure the land is acquired properly. If not, the estate office and the MC will have to take appropriate action,” a source said.

