Scuffle between medical staff and patient’s family in Panchkula hospital; video goes viral

PANCHKULA POLICE have begun probing the allegations and counter-allegations of assault, misbehaviour and medical negligence that allegedly took place inside the Emergency ward of Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21, Friday night.

The cross complaints were lodged by a Senior Resident (SR) Dr Gurpreet Bali and a retired Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, Subhash Sihag, of Sector 20, Panchkula. Police said that no one received any injury and both parties were called to record their statements.

The alleged incident took place around 11.30 pm and was recorded in CCTV cameras installed inside the hospital.

The footage, which has now gone viral, shows Dr Bali being manhandled and pushed back by the son of Subhash Sihag, later identified as Sahil Sihag. Dr Bali is also seen pushing Sahil, a student of DAV College, Sector 10. Dr Bali attached the CCTV footage with his complaint to the police.

Sub-Inspector (S-I) Sunita, incharge, Sector 21 police post, Panchkula, said, “We received complaints from both the sides. We started an investigation. Subhash Sihag, who is a retired HCS officer, had gone to the Emergency ward of the hospital due to pain. He was accompanied by his daughter and son.”

Sources said Subhash Sihag was accompanied by his daughter, Yuvita Sihag, who had introduced herself as an MD from PGI, and son, Sahil Sihag. Subhash was rushed to the Emergency ward as he complained of of acute pain, which later was found out to be kidney stone.

Sources said Dr Bali reported in his complaint that as his junior, Dr Rajneesh, tried to examine the patient, Yuvita Sihag started shouting at him, directing to follow her instructions about medications. Dr Rajneesh then called his senior, Dr Bali.

Subsequently, heated arguments ensued and Subhash’s son manhandled and pushed the medical staff.

In his complaint to police, Subhash Sihag alleged medical negligence, misbehaviour and assault on him and his children. The police was called by Dr Gurpreet Bali, who claimed that the family tried to run from the hospital and were intercepted by the hospital security staff.