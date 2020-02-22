Scuffle inside Panjab University hostel

ABVP members protest on Friday. (Express Photo) ABVP members protest on Friday. (Express Photo)

A SCUFFLE broke out during the early hours of Friday in the Boys Hostel 3 of Panjab University in which students from the chemistry department were injured, including a third-year student, Saurabh Yadav.

On Friday morning, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the PU campus claimed that the attack was carried out by “goons” from the Students For Society (SFS) party, against members of ABVP. However, SFS members denied their role in the attack and alleged that ABVP members were spreading false propaganda.

Furthermore, in a protest held by the injured students outside the Vice Chancellor’s office on Friday afternoon, the students claimed that they had no affiliation with any party, but some maintained that the attackers were members of SFS.

The police claims that both parties came to a compromise and no FIR was filed in the matter. “If there is any truth in the claims, we will check the CCTV camera footage and find the culprits instantly,” said Ashwani Koul, Chief Security Officer at Panjab University.

