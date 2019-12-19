Scuffle between ABVP, NSUI students at Panjab University, five detained

Five detained NSUI members were later released. Jaipal Singh Five detained NSUI members were later released. Jaipal Singh

A scuffle broke out at the Student’s Centre of Panjab University on Wednesday between students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police detained five NSUI members in connection with the incident and released them later.

ABVP members were conducting a protest march in support of the new citizenship law from Girl’s Hostel 4 to the PU Students’ Centre, where they were met by students belonging to NSUI. The NSUI members started chanting slogans against the CAA.

“We were conducting a peaceful march and suddenly some NSUI students and members from some Left parties came in front of us. There was a scuffle between members, but the police came and sorted it out,” says Ajay Sood, Secretary for ABVP Chandigarh.

NSUI’s Manpreet Singh Mahal, however, said, “The police broke up the clash and detained five of our members, including campus President NSUI Ashish Pal, and the vice-president of the student council Rahul Kumar. They did not detain any ABVP students. All have been released by the police with a warning as of now,” says from NSUI.

The students, who were detained in the Sector 11 police station, were released by late evening. “They had been taken in as a preventive measure. The ABVP students had already booked the place to protest, so NSUI members shouldn’t have put up their own posters there. This could potentially incite more violence,” said Inspector Rajeev Kumar from the Sector 11 police station.

