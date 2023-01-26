Scuffle as cops stop farmers going to meet Punjab governor over razed homes

A scuffle broke out in Jalandhar after farmers, labourers and others were stopped by police when they were going to hand over a letter to the Punjab governor, who was in town to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. The turban of a protester was tossed and a farmer fainted during the skirmish.

Black flags in their hands, the people were protesting under the leadership of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha against the demolition of their homes. Nearly 50 houses were razed in Latifpura last month. Residents including around 100 children have since been sitting on the debris of their homes braving the winter chill.

After police stopped them, the protesters sat on the road. They demanded that they be allowed to hand over their letter to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit then and there itself.

Besides Latifpura residents, activists of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Bharati Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Jalandhar, Tarkasheel Society Punjab, Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha, Punjab People’s Cultural Forum, Dal Khaksa and other Sikh organizations also took part in the protest.