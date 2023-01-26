scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Scuffle as cops stop farmers going to meet Punjab governor over razed homes

Residents including around 100 children have been sitting on the debris of their houses in Latifpura braving the winter chill.

Black flags in their hands, the people were protesting under the leadership of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha against the demolition of their homes. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Scuffle as cops stop farmers going to meet Punjab governor over razed homes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A scuffle broke out in Jalandhar after farmers, labourers and others were stopped by police when they were going to hand over a letter to the Punjab governor, who was in town to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. The turban of a protester was tossed and a farmer fainted during the skirmish.

Black flags in their hands, the people were protesting under the leadership of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha against the demolition of their homes. Nearly 50 houses were razed in Latifpura last month. Residents including around 100 children have since been sitting on the debris of their homes braving the winter chill.

After police stopped them, the protesters sat on the road. They demanded that they be allowed to hand over their letter to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit then and there itself.

More from Chandigarh

Besides Latifpura residents, activists of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Bharati Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Jalandhar, Tarkasheel Society Punjab, Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha, Punjab People’s Cultural Forum, Dal Khaksa and other Sikh organizations also took part in the protest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

Finn Allen experiment is failing, look at the way Rohit Sharma plays: Former Kiwi opener Cumming

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close