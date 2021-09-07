Screens outside city parking lots to display available slots

Now residents will know about availability of parking spots from screens fitted outside parking lots.

As many as 80 out of 89 parking lots in the city have now displayed the feature of availability of parking space on the directions of Municipal Commissioner. The remaining nine lots are not functional as of now.

“I have got all the security people briefed and trained again. Also, I have directed all personnel to be given whistles, extra manpower to manage internal parking,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

“Also, a WhatsApp group with police for immediate challaning of people who do not abide by rules of parking has been put in place. The challans will be done Friday onwards after verification of the data,” she added.

Photographs of violators’ number plates who park wrongly have been posted on the group already, but the facts are being verified.

The commissioner had summoned parking lot contractors after a two-day inspection carried out by the team of officials revealed several irregularities.

The meeting was attended by all MC officers concerned and various issues were discussed and it was decided to imply several measures immediately.

The contractors were directed to display ‘No parking’ and ‘No haphazard parking’ sign boards along with the rate lists. It was also directed that LED screens should be functional and the existing app should be made functional immediately to show real time space slots available in the parking lot. They were also told to ensure that internet related issues are resolved in all parking lots. Additionally, proper quality uniform should be provided to all deployed attendants.

It was also directed that the Entry of vehicle and out punching should be properly synchronised and recorded and photographic evidence should be maintained.

The commissioner has asked for a daily inspection report including a reporting on whether features are functional.

The issue of ‘smart’ parking had rocked the General House meeting last week, when the opposition alleged that people of the city had been cheated with no smart parking features at all.

It was only after Commissioner Anindita Mitra sought time and pacified the Congress councilors that the issue was put to rest. She said that she will put forth a report on the parking with all the steps taken for ensuring smart parking in the next meeting.

Last week, on the directions of the Finance and Contract committee after UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s intervention, the officials had conducted inspection at parking lots.

The team had found haphazard parking rampant and also that the smart app had not been implemented. It was also found that the LED screens displayed were not working properly.