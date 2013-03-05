Screen Shot

Popular emcee and anchor,Jaspreet Kaur Jassi

readies for her acting debut.

Last weekend,Jaspreet Kaur,also known as Jassi,posted a group photograph and a note on her Facebook page. When you become the chief guest at the school that taught you alphabets,the experience is unimaginable. The pinnacle of success that I have reached today is deeply rooted in the lessons I learnt at school, wrote Kaur.

She was the chief guest at the annual function of her alma mater,AKSIPS School in Sector 41,and this trip down memory lane was clearly nostalgic. A quintessential Chandigarh girl,with a disarming smile and gregarious personality,Kaurs journey has been eventful and shes often credited her success to her down to earth attitude and educational background.

A law graduate,shes a leading television anchor on many shows on Punjabi channels such as ETC Punjabi,Zee Punjabi and MH1 to her credit. A part of almost every social and entertainment do in the region  be it fashion shows,star nights or corporate promotions  Kaur is indeed a familiar face both on-screen and off it. Anchoring has always been my forte. Its a natural extension of my personality and I dont have to try too hard, says Kaur. But finding a comfortable spot on stage hasnt stopped her from constantly reinventing herself. Venturing into modelling,Jassi has featured in some print campaigns in the region,is a successful emcee,event planner,and is now readying for her debut in the forthcoming Punjabi film Rangeelay. A Jimmy Sheirgill production,the film stars Sheirgill and actor Neha Dhupia. Rangeelay has been directed by Navaniat Singh,fresh from the success of his film Singh Vs Kaur.

Acting seems like a logical progression and even though I was offered roles in the past,I wasnt in a hurry to sign on just any role, says Kaur. With the Punjabi film industry in a resurgent mode (as many as 50 films are being made this year),Kaur admits she was on the lookout for the right association. Personally,I feel professionalism is the key to success in any field and I am glad that the Punjabi film industry is charting a professional course. Acting is similar to anchoring but I am glad to have found a great director in Navaniat, says Kaur,who plays Neha Dhupias friend and confidante in the film. While Rangeelay is set to release in May this year,Kaur will also make an appearance in Pankaj Batras Naughty Jatts that is currently being shot in the city. I play myself in the film,an anchor, says Kaur,adding that she will continue multitasking for now.

