Screen Shot

Popular emcee and anchor,Jaspreet Kaur Jassi
readies for her acting debut.
Last weekend,Jaspreet Kaur,also known as Jassi,posted a group photograph and a note on her Facebook page. When you become the chief guest at the school that taught you alphabets,the experience is unimaginable. The pinnacle of success that I have reached today is deeply rooted in the lessons I learnt at school, wrote Kaur.
She was the chief guest at the annual function of her alma mater,AKSIPS School in Sector 41,and this trip down memory lane was clearly nostalgic. A quintessential Chandigarh girl,with a disarming smile and gregarious personality,Kaurs journey has been eventful and shes often credited her success to her down to earth attitude and educational background.
A law graduate,shes a leading television anchor on many shows on Punjabi channels such as ETC Punjabi,Zee Punjabi and MH1 to her credit. A part of almost every social and entertainment do in the region be it fashion shows,star nights or corporate promotions Kaur is indeed a familiar face both on-screen and off it. Anchoring has always been my forte. Its a natural extension of my personality and I dont have to try too hard, says Kaur. But finding a comfortable spot on stage hasnt stopped her from constantly reinventing herself. Venturing into modelling,Jassi has featured in some print campaigns in the region,is a successful emcee,event planner,and is now readying for her debut in the forthcoming Punjabi film Rangeelay. A Jimmy Sheirgill production,the film stars Sheirgill and actor Neha Dhupia. Rangeelay has been directed by Navaniat Singh,fresh from the success of his film Singh Vs Kaur.
Acting seems like a logical progression and even though I was offered roles in the past,I wasnt in a hurry to sign on just any role, says Kaur. With the Punjabi film industry in a resurgent mode (as many as 50 films are being made this year),Kaur admits she was on the lookout for the right association. Personally,I feel professionalism is the key to success in any field and I am glad that the Punjabi film industry is charting a professional course. Acting is similar to anchoring but I am glad to have found a great director in Navaniat, says Kaur,who plays Neha Dhupias friend and confidante in the film. While Rangeelay is set to release in May this year,Kaur will also make an appearance in Pankaj Batras Naughty Jatts that is currently being shot in the city. I play myself in the film,an anchor, says Kaur,adding that she will continue multitasking for now.
