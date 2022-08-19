Scrapped cars sold after tampering with chassis numbers in Punjab; 3 arrested

Unearthing a major scam in the sale of used cars, the Punjab Police arrested three people, including a Mansa-based scrap-dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars – after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles – to customers in Punjab and other states.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, said that an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership namely Atelier automobiles located at Bahadurgarh in Patiala had sold at least 87 cars – damaged due to flooding on the showroom premises – to a scrap dealer for a mere Rs 85 lakh.

The cars were brand new but officially categorised as ‘condemned’, as they had been in a flooded showroom for sometime.

The cars were sold to a Mansa-based scrap dealer M/S Puneet Trading Company owned by Puneet Goyal on July 27, 2019,

he added.

“Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest him,” the DIG said.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajpal Singh (father of Puneet Goyal), Jaspreet Singh alias Rinku, mastermind and car dealer and both residents of Mansa, and Naveen Kumar, an RTA agent of Bathinda. The police have also booked the owner, Puneet Goyal.

The police have also recovered 40 cars, including eight Ciaz, two Swift, eight Swift Dzire, four Baleno, three Brezza, 10 Alto K10, two Celerio, and one each Ertiga, S-Cross, and Ignis.

The DIG said that on detailed investigation it was found that these 87 vehicles – the chassis numbers of which were erased and which were earmarked for being scrapped by the agency – had been fraudulently registered as legitimate vehicles in connivance with various RTA offices of Punjab and other states. The role of officials of various RTA offices is also being investigated, he added.

Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, said that the police are trying to recover the remaining cars that were sold to different people in Punjab and other states.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seat) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sirhind police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district.