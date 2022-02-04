Scrap parking contracts and rollback hike, demands AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded that the UT civic body scrap all parking contracts and rates not be increased as the contractors manning parking lots in had been defaulting on payments to the civic body.

The AAP’s demands came a day after the parking rates in the city were hiked for 20 per cent.

AAP UT wing president, Prem Garg, said that the MC issued notices in November to the contractors for payment of arrears of dues. But they failed to deposit money and essential terms of the contract were violated. Therefore, the civic body has the right to terminate the contracts instead of allowing an increase of parking rates. Garg demanded the prices not be hiked, suggesting that all parking lots be handed over to the respective market committees, who should be allowed to manage them. The UT municipality can earn revenue by allowing advertisements in the parking lots.

“The civic body is earning around Rs 10 crore per year from parking lots, which is not a big compared to the cost of harassment to the general public. If the same money can be collected by putting advertisements then why should the civic body insist on paid parkings,” he said.