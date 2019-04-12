Scientist Dr A K Singh conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr A K Singh was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award during 4th APJ Abdul Kalam Innovation Conclave at Chandigarh University, Mohali Thursday.

Dr A K Singh, director at Life Sciences, DRDO, was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for his rich contribution in the field of life sciences, aerospace and aeronautics. The DST scientist has more than 18 patents and has contributed in more than 57 research publications at an international and national level.

The conclave was organised by the university to mark World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Dr Singh joined DRDO in 1988 and worked on various R&D projects. he has made significant contributions in Infection Imaging and Internal Decorporation of Fission Produced Radionuclides. He has developed a “Diagnobact” kit, for detection of infectious lesion. He has also introduced and nurtured pharmacosyntigraphy, i.e. application of nuclear medicine imaging in drug research.

“Innovation begins with an idea, which should be further encouraged to take shape of a futuristic technology to become beneficial for society” said Dr A K Singh, while addressing the students.

For innovating ‘Smart Trolley Bag’ that interacts with the traveler through voice and face, Pankaj Sharma, a third-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student, bagged first position and Best Innovation of the Year Award 2019.