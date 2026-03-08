‘Scientific community in PGI clearly knows ways to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care’: AIIMS Dean

With 329 research papers published during last one year on display, 35 researchers winning awards in the surgical, medical, and basic sciences fields for their publications and 59 being awarded in the ‘Innovations’ category for their exemplary and credible research work, PGIMER’s 12th Annual Research Day concluded on an upbeat note here on Saturday.

Lauding the works of the institute in his as the chief guest, Prof. Nikhil Tandon, Dean, AIIMS New Delhi, stated, “After going through the scope and breadth of research being carried out at PGI, I can say with confidence that the quality of work being done here is truly exceptional. The scientific community in this institution clearly understands what needs to be done to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care.”