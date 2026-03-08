‘Scientific community in PGI clearly knows ways to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care’: AIIMS Dean

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With 329 research papers published during last one year on display, 35 researchers winning awards in the surgical, medical, and basic sciences fields for their publications and 59 being awarded in the ‘Innovations’ category for their exemplary and credible research work, PGIMER’s 12th Annual Research Day concluded on an upbeat note here on Saturday.
Lauding the works of the institute in his as the chief guest, Prof. Nikhil Tandon, Dean, AIIMS New Delhi, stated, “After going through the scope and breadth of research being carried out at PGI, I can say with confidence that the quality of work being done here is truly exceptional. The scientific community in this institution clearly understands what needs to be done to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care.”
Tandon delivered a special address titled ‘Wearing Two Hats: Doctor’s Dilemma,’ where he reflected on the complex responsibilities faced by clinician-scientists. “Most medical professionals in India wear two hats, one of providing patient care and the other of pursuing research. Balancing these responsibilities is not easy, but it is essential if we want to improve healthcare and generate meaningful scientific knowledge.”
Talking of Artificial Intelligence in the field of health, the AIIMS Dean noted that AI should not be dealt with in isolation, and should complement health services, for instance, in screening, it can ease the burden of health care workers and improve objectivity and needs regulation.
Earlier, Prof. Vivek Lal, director, PGI, said that with an annual patient footfall of nearly 40 lakh, clinicians remain deeply engaged in delivering healthcare services, and despite this tremendous pressure, continue to pursue high-quality research with remarkable dedication.
“We are now moving towards a research colloquium between PGI and AIIMS because the future of science lies in collaboration.” Describing the Annual Research Day as the Diwali of research at PGI, Lal said that on this day, the entire scientific effort of the institute comes together.
Prof. Sanjay Jain, dean (Research), PGIMER, presented the annual research overview, stating, “Over the past year alone, our institute initiated 250 externally funded research projects through agencies such as ICMR, DBT, DST and CSIR, securing nearly Rs 140 crore in grants. These numbers are not just statistics, they represent hundreds of questions being explored and solutions being sought to improve patient care.”
