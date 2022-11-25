Schools of eminence: CM to lay stone soon, says Bains

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Thursday that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lay the foundation stone of the “Schools of Eminence” project in the coming fortnight.

The AAP government in Punjab is in process of upgrading selected government schools in the state as “Schools of Eminence”.

Bains said that this would be “yet another poll promise” which AAP would fulfil in Punjab to ensure quality school education to children.

Bains said that this “revolutionary step will give a new direction to school education of the state.”

Chairing the meeting with PWD officials to discuss drawing and design of the schools, Bains said that education standard of these schools will be at the par with international standards. Bains said that he has been holding meetings with the officials to expedite the whole process.

He further informed that 100 schools of eminence will be established in first phase.