Schools in Haryana to remain shut for students till June 15, says government

Earlier on April 22, all government and private schools in the state had announced summer holidays till May 31.(File)

Schools across Haryana shall continue to remain shut for students till June 15, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the state government announced on Friday, while deciding to extend the ongoing summer vacations.

“Students will remain on holiday till June 15, while 50 per cent teachers and other non-academic staff will have to come to school from June 1”, the government announced.

Education Minister, Kanwar Pal said, “A roster will be made by the head of schools to ensure 50 per cent attendance of teachers and other non-academic staff. During this time, school hours will be from 9am to noon. The head and in-charge of all schools will ensure attendance according to the roster of teachers and other non-academic staff in schools falling under their jurisdiction. The school staff will have to follow the already issued SoPs, with regard to Covid-19.”

The number of Covid-19 cases across Haryana have started to witness a consistent decline over the last fortnight, with a restricted lockdown since May 3 playing a crucial part in arresting the surge. Sources in the government said that a stricter lockdown may be imposed in state from June 1 onwards.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, said, “Oxygen generator plants will be set up in all 135 Community Health Centres (CHC) and District Hospitals of the state for uninterrupted oxygen supply”.

Khattar also inaugurated four oxygen generator plants in three government hospitals in Gurugram on Friday that have been set up in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Industries have made a commendable contribution during the pandemic period. In the first wave of covid-19, there was a shortage of concentrators, but soon this was dealt with. Though in the second wave, initially, there was some problem regarding oxygen supply. But, with dedicated effort made by the government, uninterrupted supply was ensured in Haryana in a short span of time. For this, along with setting up new oxygen plants, efforts are being made to get oxygen from other states as well. Besides this, tankers were also airlifted,” Khattar said.

Talking about the health infrastructure in Haryana, Khattar said, “The health infrastructure is being strengthened ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19. We are making dedicated efforts to set up oxygen plants in hospitals which would prove beneficial in tackling the third wave. The government is making all necessary arrangements this time well in advance”.

“Two oxygen plants having the capacity of producing 1.0 ton and 0.5 ton have been set up in Gurugram Civil Hospital Sector 10. With the setting up of these plans, uninterrupted oxygen supply can be ensured to about 100 to 150 beds. Similarly, two more plants having a capacity of 1.0 ton each has been set up in ESI Hospital Sector-9-A and in ESI Hospital Sector 3 Manesar”, a government spokesperson said.

Helpline for children

Haryana State Council for Child Welfare on Friday started “Rajya Bal Kalyan Parishad Ka Saath Dosti Ka Haath, Phone Se Baat” under the ambitious project Child Advice and Welfare Centre across the state.

General Secretary, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, Parveen Atri, said, “Anyone in the state facing problems regarding social, emotional, personal life, education-related, peer group relations, domestic and surrounding environment or anyone who has queries in the context of parenting methods can consult experts under this project. An online meeting of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare was held regarding the project and suggestions were sought for better psychological diagnosis of all such problems. Individuals can seek psychological help on mobile number 094161- 08132.”