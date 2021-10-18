Schools in Chandigarh to reopen for all classes from today

Schools in the city will reopen for all classes from Monday. Children will be allowed in with masks and only with the consent of parents.

School buildings were being sanitised on Sunday.

The Chandigarh education department has directed the opening of schools for class I onwards from October 18. It was said that students will attend only with the consent of parents and classes will be held in online and offline modes. These classes will be reopening for the first time after the pandemic.

The district education officer reiterated the order in this regard. It read, “All heads of institutions will ensure compliance with instructions and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the UT Administration from time to time. Vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff will also be ensured.”

Sanitisation of the campus, wearing of masks, proper social distancing and other precautions have to be ensured. It was in July that schools had reopened for Class IX onwards followed by classes VII and VIII that were restarted in August and Classes V and VI that were reopened in September.

Parents want that online teaching should continue. The president of Chandigarh Parents’ Association, Nitin Goyal, told The Indian Express, “The issue is that this should not be forced upon parents. Because there is a mixed reaction from parents — some find it good for schools to open while some say that it is too early.”

He added, “Many parents are putting forth that let the online classes also continue simultaneously and let parents be convinced whether they wish to send their wards to the school or not.”