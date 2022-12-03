scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

8-year-old school kid, bus driver die in accident with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

An eight-year-old child died Saturday morning in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district after the school bus she was travelling in collided with a truck. The bus driver also died due to the impact while six students were left injured.

The child was identified as Seerat Pal Kaur of the Mai Bhago International School located in Usma while the driver was identified as Randhir Singh. The accident took place on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

While the truck driver reportedly escaped, the police are investigating the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver soon.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:21:47 pm
