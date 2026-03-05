Elementary school dropout rate in Haryana’s Nuh worsens; nearly half of all teacher posts vacant

The Haryana Government on Thursday said the school dropout rate at the elementary level had worsened in the Nuh-Mewat region since 2023-2024 and that nearly half of all teacher posts were vacant there. School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda shared this information after Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of the dropout rate in the Assembly.

At the elementary level (Classes 6 to 8), the dropout rate in Nuh (Mewat) district increased from 8.61 against the state average of 4.87 in 2023-24 to 12.52 against the state average of 1.70 in 2024-25 and to 12.84 against the state average of 3.05 (2025-26), the minister said.

At senior secondary level (Class 11 and 12), the dropout rate in the district was 7.88 against the state average of 4.51 in 2023-24, increased to 8.69 against the state average of 1.26 (2024-25), and declined to 4.76 against the state average of 2.47 (2025-26).