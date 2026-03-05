Elementary school dropout rate in Haryana’s Nuh worsens; nearly half of all teacher posts vacant

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Haryana Government on Thursday said the school dropout rate at the elementary level had worsened in the Nuh-Mewat region since 2023-2024 and that nearly half of all teacher posts were vacant there. School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda shared this information after Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of the dropout rate in the Assembly.
At the elementary level (Classes 6 to 8), the dropout rate in Nuh (Mewat) district increased from 8.61 against the state average of 4.87 in 2023-24 to 12.52 against the state average of 1.70 in 2024-25 and to 12.84 against the state average of 3.05 (2025-26), the minister said.
At senior secondary level (Class 11 and 12), the dropout rate in the district was 7.88 against the state average of 4.51 in 2023-24, increased to 8.69 against the state average of 1.26 (2024-25), and declined to 4.76 against the state average of 2.47 (2025-26).
School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, “The dropout rate in Nuh district at the elementary and senior secondary levels is higher than the state average. The dropout rate at the elementary level increased between 2023-24 and 2025- 26, but at the secondary level, it decreased. There was no decline in enrolment between Classes 5 and 6. The enrolment in Cass 5 increased by 16.52 per cent from 2024-25 to 2025-26. Similarly, it increased by 33.07 per cent in Class 12 also.”
In response to Ahmed’s question about the teacher job vacancies in government schools in Nuh, the minister said that 5,249 of the 10,053 rationalised/sanctioned posts were filled and 4,804 were vacant.
“The requisitions have been forwarded to recruitment agencies, i.e. the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to fill up the vacant posts,” he added.
Ahmed sought the following details of steps being taken by the Government to reduce dropout rates.
School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda lists government measures
In his reply, Dhanda listed the Government’s anti-droput measures such as mapping of all children using Parivar Pehchan Patra to identify out-of-school students; tracking of all students of Classes 1 to 12 on the MIS portal and contacting parents of all dropout students and encouraging them to re-enrol their children in school; enrolment drives by the name of ‘Parvesh Utsav’ wherein teachers go in door to door to motivate parents to send their children to schools; and household surveys conducted in January in all districts to identify out-of-school children.
“These identified students are then given special training to bridge the gap in their learning and then mainstream them in regular classes,” he added.
Further, the minister said that 33 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and 29 Girls’ Hostels had been set up in educationally backward blocks to provide residential schooling from upper primary level to girl students. As many as 738 Class 9-12 students staying more than 5 km away from schools are provided Rs 6,000 each annually, and 1,167 girls are studying in KGBVs, he added.
The minister said 412 Shiksha Sahayaks had been appointed for primary schools through the Mewat Development Agency and that the education department was paying them an honorarium.
As for postgraduate teachers, the minister said a process to fill up 330 posts through a promotional quota of the Mewat cadre and promotions was underway.
“Internal adjustment of teachers is made in schools where no regular teacher is posted so that the students’ education in these schools is not adversely affected,” he added.
