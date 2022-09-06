Scheme for health check-up of 25 lakh school students launched in Haryana

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya Monday launched the ‘School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment’ (SEHAT) scheme. Under this scheme, health check-up of 25 lakh schoolchildren will be done twice a year from the coming academic session. The data collected will be linked to the e-Upchar portal, which will make a child’s digital health records available at any location.

The Governor said that educated and healthy children are the future of the country. In order to ensure their good health, the new school health scheme – SEHAT – was launched under the Ayushman Bharat programme.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Governor honoured 93 teachers for their outstanding work in the field of education. They were honoured at the state-level function organised by the School Education Department at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Extending his greetings and best wishes to teachers and awardees on the Teacher’s Day, Dattatraya said that today the whole country was remembering eminent diplomat, scholar and ideal teacher and former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. As a teacher, he did a great job for all-round development of children.

Recalling his student life, he said that he still remembers his physics teacher Sri Ramaiah Garu and Telugu teacher late Shri Sheshcharya. They were ideal teachers whose words have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of their students.

Dattatraya said that the inspiration and values given by his gurus have played an important role in his journey. He called upon the teachers to teach good values to children.