Scheduled Castes panel asks Punjab CS to appear with action taken report on June 29

Three officers of the Punjab government presented the state’s case before National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief, Vijay Sampla, in Delhi on Thursday over the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students.

Sampla posed a series of questions to Raji P Srivastava, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities; Ramesh Kumar Ganta, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, and M S Jaggi, Director, Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities.

For the next hearing on June 29, Sampla has asked Chief Secretary Vinni Mahajan to appear in person along with an action taken report and all relevant documents including files, case diaries, etc. to facilitate the hearing.

Punjab CS had requested chairman, NCSC, for exemption from Thursday’s hearing.

“As chairman, I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects,” Sampla said.