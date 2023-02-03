Scheduled Caste employees of Haryana to get reservation in promotions: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday announced that Scheduled Caste (SC) employees of Haryana will also get reservations in promotions and a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all the cadres.

He made the announcement while participating as the chief guest at the state level function organised at Narwana in district Jind on the occasion of the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

It was for the first time, three state-level functions were organised at Jind, Yamunanagar and Gurugram.

Khattar further said, “The medical college to be built in Rasulpur village of Fatehabad would be named after Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji. Besides this, a chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, in the name of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji for conducting research on his ideas and teachings.”

“A land has been identified for building a memorial near Pipli, Kurukshetra, in the name of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji, on which a big memorial will be built in his name. A hostel and school will also be built,” Khattar added.

SC community to get 20% discount on land purchase for setting up industries

“Families belonging to scheduled castes who wish to set up industries will get a 20 per cent discount on the purchase of land. Until now, a 10 per cent discount used to be given. Apart from this, the persons belonging to the SC community will also get additional interest subvention of 20 per cent on the loan taken for doing business,” Khattar said.

Venture Capital Fund

“A Venture Capital Fund would be created to provide financial assistance on behalf of the state government to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes community. About 32 per cent of children belonging to the Scheduled Castes are getting education today. This percentage clearly shows that society is certainly moving towards progress. Free coaching will be provided to these children to help them pursue higher education and prepare them for competitive exams,” Khattar said.

The chief minister also announced Rs 21 lakh for renovation of Sant Ravidas Dharamshala in Narwana.