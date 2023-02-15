SCD college convocation: Give priority to work in India, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora tells graduates

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora of the Aam Aadmi Party has asked the students of Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College in Punjab’s Ludhiana, to give priority to living and working in their motherland instead of going abroad.

Arora, an alumnus of the college, was speaking at the annual convocation of the 103-year-old Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College in Punjab’s Ludhiana, held Tuesday.

“Never try to follow others. Rather, take your own decisions with your own wisdom,” he said, and added that, presently, there are enough opportunities for youngsters to make their career in their desired field. Even many Indians who were settled abroad are returning back to their motherland now, he pointed out.

Arora presented degrees to as many as 900 graduate and post-graduate students who scored 60 per cent marks and above. The event was held to award degrees to the students of the 2020-21 batch.

The AAP legislator announced a grant of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD Fund for the college, and said that he felt proud to serve his alma mater.

On the occasion, Arora who graduated in 1983 recalled his college days, old teachers, principals, and classmates. His teacher R S Gupta was also present on the occasion. “After entering the college premises today, I was feeling as if I am here to attend the college,” Arora said in a rather emotional tone.

He congratulated all the students who received their degrees and told them that from today they are embarking on a new journey. He motivated the students to excel in life but urged them to never forget the role played by parents and teachers in their journey to success. He asked the young degree-holders to first go to their parents and “thank” them.

Advertisement

He asked the educated girls not to sit idle after marriages and instead make use of their degrees to stand on their own feet.

College principal Professor Dr Tanvir Likhari who welcomed the dignitaries presented a short annual report highlighting the achievements of the college in the previous session in academic, sports, and co-curricular activities.

As many as 82 postgraduate students of Economics, 34 of English, 35 of Hindi, 35 of Punjabi, 6 of Geography, 27 of Commerce (Gen), 25 of Commerce (BI), 27 of Mathematics, 37 of Physics, 33 of Chemistry, and 10 of Information Technology received their degrees.

Advertisement

Similarly, 86 BCom, 160 BSc, 11 BBA, 14 BCA, 173 BA (morning college), and 55 BA (evening college) students were awarded degrees.