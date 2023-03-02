Scattered showers flatten wheat crop, but for many farmers a real godsend

Scattered showers along with strong winds in many parts of the state have become a reason for joy as well as worry, especially for the wheat farmers.

Scattered rainfall came as a real godsend for wheat growers in Punjab and Haryana, especially when the two states were facing the brunt of a huge rain deficit. The lack of rain had put more stress on underground water to irrigate wheat crop, which needs at least three irrigation in over five months’ duration of the crop.

But these scattered showers also wreaked havoc on those wheat fields that had been freshly irrigated. The strong winds only compounded the woes. The crop couldn’t bear the pressure of winds and it flattened. And if wheat crop remains flat, then harvesting it would be an onerous task.

Also Read | The bitter harvest

In many villages of Malwa districts such Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar, the unexpected rain had flattened the wheat crop in fields where fresh irrigation had been done. Also, a dip in temperature has brought a sense of relief to agriculturists as it can be helpful for wheat crop.

In Teona village of Bathinda district, Randhir Singh (a farmer) complained, “It rained along with strong winds. The wheat crop in this village had been freshly irrigated. So the crop couldn’t bear the pressure of winds and it flattened. We want agriculture officers to inspect our crops and provide us due compensation because this is going to affect the yield.”

Gurdas Singh, another farmer, said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had stated that now officers will come to us and we need not to make rounds of the agriculture department’s offices. But they haven’t responded to us since morning. Maximum farmers of Teona village had recently irrigated their crops. But because of this change in weather, we have suffered the most.”

Agriculture experts said that the crop becomes heavy after watering and it tends to fall when winds blow in opposite direction. Rain too proves detrimental in such fields, they added.

Advertisement

In a few Mansa villages too, similar problems were observed. Gora Singh Bhainibagha, of Bhainibagha village, said, “Wheat flattening was seen in many pockets because of change in weather. We are just praying to the Almighty for help. Any more damage to the crop will adversely affect the yield accordingly.”

Jagdeep Singh, chief agriculture officer of Barnala, while talking to The Indian Express said, “In our district though scanty rainfall was reported, it didn’t cause any damage to the crop as winds were not much strong here. Moreover wheat can flatten only in those areas where fresh watering has been done.”

He added, “A dip in temperature is rather good for the crop as we were worried earlier about the rising temperature in February itself. Pollination is going to happen in wheat crop in the coming week and hence prolonged winter can promote flowering and further it can help in proper yield of the crop.”

Advertisement

In Ludhiana, ‘chief agriculture officer’ Amanjot Singh, who retired on February 28, said, “So far, according to my information, Ludhiana hasn’t reported any wheat flattening cases. However, this rainfall is certainly good for the crops at this time.”

Wheat flattening cases have also been reported in some Muktsar villages as well.

The lack of rain in January and February had put stress on underground water to irrigate crops in the major wheat-growing states (Punjab and Haryana) this Rabi season. Moderate rain during the winter is considered the best for Rabi season crops.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh centre, February was the worst month when it came to rainfall as not even 1 per cent of the normal rain was received. Also, the temperature remained above normal for several days in February.

February saw a rainfall of 0.1 mm in Punjab, which was 99.9 per cent less than normal. Before this, Punjab had received a huge rain deficit in 2021, 2017, 2016 and 2020, when rain deficiency of 90%, 89%, 78% and 74%, respectively, were recorded in February.

Advertisement

The IMD records revealed that Punjab received the highest rainfall of 137.1 mm, which was 395% more than normal, in February 2013.

In Haryana, almost ‘zero’ per cent rain was witnessed in February. Here also, the rain deficiency was 99%. Before this, Haryana had recorded large rain-deficient Februarys in 2017 (98%) and 2016 (93%). In 2013, 216% excess rain was recorded in the state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the cumulative rainfall from January 1, 2023, to February 28, 2023, was recorded at 15.2 mm in Punjab compared to the normal 47.4 mm, a deficit of 68%. In Haryana, it was 11.6 mm against a normal 31.8 mm, at a deficiency of 64%.

The joint capital of both states, Chandigarh, recorded 27.7 mm of rain against the normal 70.6 mm, a deficit of 61%.

The records show that whatever amount of rain was received in these two months was received only in January, while February was almost dry. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh received 15.1 mm, 11.6 mm and 27.7 mm of rainfall, respectively, till January 31.

Advertisement

Barring the Nuh district in Haryana, which received 21% surplus rain in these two months, all other 44 districts of Punjab and Haryana received less to high deficit rainfall in the winter months.

In Punjab, Muktsar, Faridkot, and Moga districts recorded rain deficiency of 99%, 93% and 90%, respectively. Barnala (86%), Tarn Taran (85%), Fatehgarh Sahi (84%), Patiala (83%), and Mansa (83%) also received deficient rain.

The other 15 districts of Punjab also received 3-79% deficient rain.

In Haryana, Ambala (87%), Panchkula (86%), Jind (82%) and Yamuna Sagar (80%) recorded deficient rain. The other 17 districts got between 3-78% deficient rain.

Farmers said they had to irrigate their fields with the help of tube well water.

“We normally irrigate wheat crops three times, and we depend on groundwater only for first irrigation and the remaining two are done through winter rain because the wheat crop does not require flood irrigation like paddy crop as moderate winter season rain is sufficient to meet its water requirement. But this season, we were mostly dependent on groundwater to irrigate it,” said Gurbakhshish Singh, a farmer from Patiala.

“Due to high fluctuation in temperature in the past week, we might require an extra mild irrigation this season before harvesting, which may start in the first or second week of April,” he added.

Dr Gurvinder Singh, director of Punjab Agriculture department, told The Indian Express that the department is keeping a watch on the temperature and if it goes high, then frequent light irrigation can be given to the crop till the time it reaches the ripening stage.