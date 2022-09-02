scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

SC to Punjab: submit chart with details of FIRs against Bishnoi

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna directed the Punjab Police to submit a chart informing it about the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Bishnoi's father against the transit remand ordered by a Delhi Court for production of his son in the Moosewala murder case.

The Supreme Court Thursday sought the details of FIRs registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in connection with the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna directed the Punjab Police to submit a chart informing it about the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.

“You took him (Bishnoi) under custody on June 13. Today is September 1. Please take instructions on what are your plans? How many months do you plan to keep him? Tell us how many cases are registered against him, what period you
kept him in police custody,” the bench demanded.

It posted the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Bishnoi’s father against the transit remand ordered by a Delhi Court for production of his son in the Moosewala murder case.

The Punjab Police has alleged that Bishnoi is the mastermind behind Moosewala’s murder and that the crime was plotted in Tihar jail. Moosewala was shot on May 29 near his village in Mansa

During the hearing on Thursday, the counsel for Bishnoi’s father pointed out that his son had been under the Punjab Police’s custody for the past three months and that they keep shifting him from one place to another, digging up old
cases.

“I’m in the custody of Punjab Police since June 13……From Mansa, I’m taken to Amritsar for old cases. If someone makes disclosure for a case 2020 and there are arresting me today”, it was argued.

The petitioner contended that the order passed by Judicial Magistrate in Mansa on June 15 by which Bishnoi was remanded to police custody for 7 days was patently illegal and was in violation of the principles of arrest and detention. It was also submitted that Bishnoi was not supplied with the grounds of arrest, a memo of arrest was not drawn out, relatives of Bishnoi were not informed with regard to having him arrested.

The petitioner also sought stay on transit of Bishnoi from Mohali to any other district in Punjab, by the Police.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:48:02 am
