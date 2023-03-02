Day after SC rap, Gov Purohit meets Shah; Mann in queue

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday called on Amit Shah in Delhi, a day before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to meet the Union Home Minister on Thursday.

Purohit met Shah a day after the Supreme Court rapped both him and Mann over public spat on several issues and observed that there was a dereliction of constitutional duty by both. The top court also told both sides that constitutional discourse has to be conducted with a sense of decorum and mature statesmanship.

The Supreme Court order is being seen as a victory by the AAP government, which had moved the apex court after it accused the governor of not responding to the cabinet’s decision of summoning the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

“Thanks for the historic decision of the honourable Supreme Court to save the existence of democracy in Punjab…now the voice of 3 crore Punjabis ‘Vidhan Sabha session’ will go on without any hindrance,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Mann’s Thursday meeting with Shah comes amid a series of violent incidents in the state including one last week when self-styled Sikh preacher and Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed the Ajnala police station complex in Amritsar demanding that one of his associates arrested in a kidnapping case be freed. Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police rank officer, were injured during the clash last week.

Sources said that the chief minister was meeting Shah to brief him about the activities of Amritpal Singh and his public demand for a separate Khalistan. The Centre has already sought a report from the state on the Ajnala incident.

The AAP government in Punjab is under fire from opposition parties over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While the BJP has demanded Governor’s rule in the state, the Punjab Congress has sought arrest of Amritpal Singh and his supporters for attacking police personnel in Ajnala.

Meanwhile, Purohit meeting with Shah came ahead of the Union Home Minister’s planned move to launch a Nasha Mukti Yatra in Punjab.

The Governor had earlier toured border areas of the state and stated that drugs were available even in the grocery stores.

The Punjab government has also been facing a challenge drones from Pakistan dropping drugs and arms and ammunition on this side of border. The chief Minister has been on record saying that the neighbouring country was trading poison in Punjab in the form of drugs to slowly kill the youth of the state.

Governor’s meeting with Shah is being seen as a briefing by him to the Union home minister ahead of Mann’s meeting.