SC panel orders Punjab DGP to arrest principal secretary of education department for not attending hearing

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday issued a warrant and ordered the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest Jaspreet Talwar, the principal secretary of the state’s department of school education, for not attending a hearing before the commission even after being served a summons to do so.

The NCSC court officer also directed the DGP to ensure her presence before the court of NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla at its headquarters in New Delhi on January 17.

In a communication to the Punjab DGP, the NCSC court officer mentioned that a warrant has been issued against Talwar for not attending a hearing before the commission on January 2. “NCSC, while exercising power of the Civil Court under Article 338 (8), orders you to arrest and bring her before the commission at 11 am on January 17,” the court officer directed the DGP.

The NCSC further asked the DGP to return the warrant on or before January 17 at 11 am with an endorsement, certifying the day and the manner in which the orders have been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed.

Talwar was summoned for a hearing in a matter related to the appointment of junior and general category principals as education officer/principals of 2010.