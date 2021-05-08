SC notice to Rana Sodhi: SAD-BJP should explain compensation fraud under their rule, says Jakhar

Reacting to the BJP’s demand for dismissal of Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi from the Cabinet after Supreme Court issued notice to him and family members for alleged land compensation fraud, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said the Akalis and the BJP should instead explain how this happened under their government.

“Shoe is on the other foot actually. Both the BJP as well as the Akalis have a lot to explain. It was their government in power in the state when this fraud happened. This wouldn’t have been possible without blessings from the highest quarters of government,” said Jakhar.

The state Congress president said no one could commit such a fraud without the patronage of the Akali government.

“It’s a herculean task to get one’s genuine compensation from government in the best of times. To be able to fraudulently claim it second time and that too being in opposition party is unthinkable,” he said.

Jakhar questioned why Akalis did not raise this issue during the ten days of Assembly session recently.

The PPCC president dismissed BJPs allegations that Capt Amarinder was going soft in allegations against Sodhi.

“Congress government is committed to zero tolerance to corruption. That’s why CM ordered a case to be registered against Sodhi after the departmental inquiry found him guilty,” said Jakhar.