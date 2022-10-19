SC directs Haryana to fill up primary teachers posts

Drawing curtains on a decade-old litigation, the Supreme Court has issued directions for filling up vacancies of Primary Reserve Teachers in Haryana. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath said the 9870 advertised posts be filled up first from the selected candidates declared successful in the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) results on August 14, 2014.

The court said that in the event, the successful HTET candidates do not join, then the remaining vacancies shall be filled up from the list of waitlisted candidates. “After filling up of the 9870 vacancies as provided above, the 2233 candidates who qualified the HTET after the cutoff date, sometimes in June, 2013 will be appointed as per their inter se merit enbloc below the above 9870 candidates”, the SC added.

The dispute has its origin in 2012 when the Haryana School Teachers Selection Board (HSTSB) invited applications for filling up 9870 vacancies for the post of PRTs. Though it invited applications, no test was held that year and the 2013 test was declared to be the test for 2012. As the successful candidates of subsequent years also staked claims, litigation ensued which travelled to the High Court and then the Supreme Court.

In the SC, the state said it currently had more than 1389 vacancies of primary teachers and that it requires qualified teachers for the purpose of running an efficient primary educational system and as such is more than willing to accommodate the qualified candidates.