SC Collegium clears 13 names for elevation as Judges to Punjab & Haryana HC

The Supreme Court Collegium, in a meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for elevation of 13 Advocates as Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Advocates whose names have been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium — headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana — are Deepak Manchanda, Harpreet Singh Brar, Naresh Singh Shekhawat, Kuldeep Tiwari, Jagmohan Bansal, Alok Jain, Nidhi Gupta, Namit Kumar, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Sanjay Vashisth, Harkesh Manuja, Harsh Bunger and Aman Chaudhary.

In March this year, the Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising of the Chief Justice and two other senior Judges, had recommended the names of the 13 advocates for elevation as Judges.

As per procedure, once cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium, the names arre sent to the Union Law Ministry, which must okay the names. Once okayed by the union Law Ministry, the warrants of appointment are then sent to the President who must sign the same. The complete exercise takes around a couple of months to be completed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is currently functioning with just 46 Judges, against the sanctioned strength of 85, with around a dozen of of the 46 judges set to retire in the next two years.