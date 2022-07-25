SC Collegium clears 13 names for elevation as Judges to Punjab & Haryana HC

July 25, 2022 11:11:29 pm
The Supreme Court Collegium, in a meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for elevation of 13 Advocates as Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The Advocates whose names have been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium — headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana — are Deepak Manchanda, Harpreet Singh Brar, Naresh Singh Shekhawat, Kuldeep Tiwari, Jagmohan Bansal, Alok Jain, Nidhi Gupta, Namit Kumar, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Sanjay Vashisth, Harkesh Manuja, Harsh Bunger and Aman Chaudhary.
In March this year, the Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising of the Chief Justice and two other senior Judges, had recommended the names of the 13 advocates for elevation as Judges.
As per procedure, once cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium, the names arre sent to the Union Law Ministry, which must okay the names. Once okayed by the union Law Ministry, the warrants of appointment are then sent to the President who must sign the same. The complete exercise takes around a couple of months to be completed.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Punjab and Haryana High Court is currently functioning with just 46 Judges, against the sanctioned strength of 85, with around a dozen of of the 46 judges set to retire in the next two years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
‘People don’t even know my name’: Rahul Dravid recalls funny incident after first century in school cricket
Mumbai Cricket Association calls meeting to discuss major changes to constitution
Oppn demands monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature in wake of ‘wet drought’ in Vidarbha, Marathwada
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody
UPA govt never summoned Modi, Shah through its agencies or any SIT formed by it: Cong
Vibrators, weed, plants: What can you take on a plane?
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship for Rs 100 cr
Fund allocation for central government’s education schemes in Karnataka sees increase
SC stays arbitral proceedings between Dhoni and Amrapali group over commercial dispute
‘They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 yrs ago… opened a restaurant’: Kin of mother-daughter duo killed in accident in Outer Delhi
Tobi Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display at World Athletics Championships
Explained: What became of the ‘Arab Spring’?