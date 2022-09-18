SC asks Chandigarh administration, MHA to execute action taken report within three months

Hearing the matter concerning the conversion of industrial and commercial properties in Chandigarh from leasehold to freehold, the Supreme Court asked the Chandigarh Administration and the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) to execute things as mentioned in the action taken report within three months.

The matter came up for hearing before the division Bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, where an action taken report (ATR) was filed by the Chandigarh Administration.

In the report, it was stated that the administration had sent a letter dated April 13, 2021, to the MHA seeking in-principle approval for leasehold to freehold conversion of industrial and commercial properties.

Further, in compliance of the order of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2022, a meeting was held on August 8 between the Chandigarh Adviser and Joint Secretary (UT), MHA, to decide the issue of conversion of industrial and commercial properties.

Following this, the MHA had sought a detailed proposal from the Chandigarh Administration on August 8, stated the Chandigarh in the action taken report.

The Chandigarh Administration with the approval of the Chandigarh Administrator thus had sent point-wise information to the MHA on August 20 and it was followed by subsequent meetings on September 5 and 9.

A detailed proposal for the same was also sent on September 13.

“This being a major policy decision, the matter is being considered by the MHA as per the established legal procedure and in consultation with all stakeholders concerned,” submitted the UT.

The MHA, meanwhile, on September 14, sought three months time from the Supreme Court to frame a policy on conversion of leasehold industrial and commercial plots to freehold in the city.

Earlier on August 29, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the conversion of industrial and commercial properties in Chandigarh from leasehold to freehold after finding observations and reasons given by the Chandigarh administration on the issue to be “not tenable”.

The apex court gave the Chandigarh administration three weeks to “do the needful”.

The court is hearing the matter titled, ‘Estate Officer vs Charanjeet Kaur’ related to leasehold to freehold conversion of residential property.

A consumer court had issued orders in favour of Kaur and the Chandigarh estate office had filed an appeal against that order in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court disposed of the appeal/order and asked the Chandigarh administration to form a committee under a Member of Parliament to undertake reforms in the estate office.